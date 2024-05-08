3PL Procurement - Easy Button for Faster, Smarter Deliveries

The 3PL industry is surging, with global growth expected to hit 10.7% by 2030. This surge is driven by the explosion of online shopping and ever-faster delivery demands.

To keep up, logistics providers are turning to automation. Warehouses are buzzing with robots and self-driving vehicles (AGVs) tackling tasks like packing and sorting. Artificial intelligence and data crunching (machine learning) are giving these robots a brainy boost, allowing them to handle complex jobs.

Drones are even joining the party, providing aerial support and data collection. The Internet of Things (IoT) keeps a watchful eye on everything from inventory levels to product quality, while blockchain ensures goods are authentic.

This tech revolution is fragmenting the market, with new players emerging all the time. Big companies are fighting back by teaming up with regional experts to expand their reach and stay profitable.



For businesses, choosing a 3PL provider is easy and switching is a breeze. The real challenge? Setting up your own in-house logistics – a complex and expensive endeavor.



The future of logistics is automated, efficient, and on-demand. And 3PL services are at the forefront, making sure your products get where they need to be, faster than ever before.



The 3PL world is a crowded marketplace, with big companies teaming up with smaller, regional experts. This win-win strategy helps both sides: large corporations gain local knowledge and cut costs, while regional players expand their reach and client base. Newcomers are also bringing fresh ideas and specialized services to the table. For businesses, switching between 3PL providers is easy and affordable, with in-house logistics (a complex and expensive option) being the only real alternative.

Key suppliers covered - United Parcel Service, DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx Corporation, Nippon Express, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, Burris Logistics, XPO Logistics, and J.B Hunt Transport Services

