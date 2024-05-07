Linkt Launches Managed Supply Chain Services Platform for CPG and Food & Beverage Brands

Linkt, a leading 3PL and managed supply chain service provider dedicated to serving the unique needs of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food & beverage industries, officially emerged from stealth mode today. Linkt, founded by Frazer Kinsley, leverages their deep understanding of the complexities within the CPG and food & beverage supply chain to offer comprehensive solutions, from managed supply chain services to scalable, custom distribution strategies tailored to seasonal demand shifts.

In today’s omnichannel environment, demand is far less predictable than it was even five years ago. In addition, the more retailers expand their channels – online to doorstep, online to pick up in store, shipping from the store, brick and mortar, drop shipping from the manufacturer, shipping from an intermedia storage facility – the higher the supply chain costs and complexities. As brands scale, they need a supply chain strategy that can scale along with them. Linkt provides dynamic solutions that pair technology with 1:1 consulting-level expertise to allow CPG and food & beverage brands the ability to scale up or down without having to redo their supply chain strategy every time consumer demand changes or they enter new markets.

“The most common supply chain challenges CPG and food & beverage brands face include tight capacity, strict compliance rules, tight deadlines, and continuously rising operational costs,” said Frazer Kinsley, Managing Partner at Linkt. “Our approach is to delve deep into the unique aspects of each and every business we service, identifying their specific business requirements to craft supply chain solutions that not only ensure reliability and flexibility but also drive significant cost efficiencies throughout the supply chain.”

Linkt’s service offerings include:

• Managed Supply Chain Services – A multimodal, agnostic mix of LTL, FTL, intermodal, and warehouse solutions with full time back-office support including dynamic routing, real-time consolidation, track-and-trace, and claims and performance reporting with flexible capacity to meet dynamic demand.

• PO Management and Retailer Consolidation – A hybrid asset approach starting from the point of PO issuance, through the order-to-cash cycle; Linkt operates upstream to identify unique consolidation opportunities intra-brand and inter-brand between shippers.

• Direct-to-Store and Self Distribution – Delivery of ambient, perishable, and frozen goods to wholesalers and brick and mortar locations with same-day delivery capabilities in specific regions and real-time tracking and status updates.

• Full-Scale Distribution – Custom programs and on-platform inventory monitoring to develop in-house, self-distribution capabilities locally, regionally, and nationally for brands seeking direct supplier/buyer relationships.

Linkt’s expertise extends beyond dynamic freight consolidation, working upstream with clients to optimize their supply chain from the ground up. The Linkt team draws on deep industry experience to create custom plans tailored to the unique needs of each client. Unifying production, through the PO and order-to-cash cycles, and down to end warehousing and distribution, Linkt ensures “service first”, tech enabled solutions to deliver both immediate and scalable solutions for clients.

About Linkt

Headquartered in New York, Linkt is a leading 3PL and managed supply chain service provider, dedicated to serving the unique needs of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Food & Beverage industries. Linkt’s service-first, technology-driven approach allows them to efficiently manage clients’ supply chain needs, adapting to the increasing demands and unique requirements of suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled precision.