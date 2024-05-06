TICO forms Toyota Automated Logistics Group

Forklift and automotive giant Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) has launched a new division called Toyota Automated Logistics Group (TALG) as a corporate structure to house four company units and capitalize on their synergies in providing integrated and automated warehouse solutions.

The new group will include TICO’s existing subsidiary Toyota L&F, as well as the recent acquisitions viastore (bought in 2022) and Bastian Solutions and Vanderlande (both bought in 2017).

According to the parent company, the new unit was created to reinforce the stability and commitment of having TICO as the single owner. It will also help customers benefit from a unified portfolio that spans from automated solution projects to end-to-end automated solutions.

More specifically, TALG will help customers meet industry challenges through an integrated set of solutions such as scalable systems, intelligent software, and lifecycle services. Its range of automated logistics solutions extend from receiving to shipping, allowing TALG to support applications in manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and airports. That approach will also complement the forklift trucks and warehouse equipment provided by its sister unit, Toyota Material handling Group.

“As a group, TALG is not only trusted to improve the competitive position of our customers, but also confirm our status as a leading global player in integrated logistics and automation,” Norio Wakabayashi, senior executive officer of TICO, said in a release.