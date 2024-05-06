Yale announces expanded dealer territory for LiftOne

GREENVILLE, N.C. (May 6, 2024) – Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., d/b/a Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces LiftOne® will be appointed the authorized Yale® dealer for all territory currently served by WMH Solutions, formerly known as Wheeler Material Handling. The territory change becomes effective June 1, 2024, expanding LiftOne’s existing Yale territory across portions of North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, served by 20 locations.

Yale Lift Truck Technologies is committed to solving customers’ toughest labor, safety and productivity challenges through innovation in the warehouse and technology space. LiftOne has been integral in progressing Hyster-Yale’s distribution strategy, and this territory expansion will accelerate the realization of Yale’s commitment to excellence in delivering warehouse solutions.

"LiftOne has a proven record of customer satisfaction as a Yale dealer, regularly recognized as a Dealer of Excellence for extraordinary customer sales and service support in a dynamic material handling industry,” says Bob Sattler, Vice President, Dealer Business Development and Financial Services, Yale. “It is imperative that we have the right dealer partners who are willing to invest with us to ensure the best customer experience and outcomes. Since 2012, LiftOne has demonstrated its ability to grow with us, while never losing sight of its strong, family-owned values.”

“Our sales and support teams are eager to welcome customers and facilitate a smooth transition,” says Mark Drummond, President, LiftOne. “As Yale works to bring the most advanced, technology-driven lift truck solutions to market, our commitment is to be the trusted resource for all aspects of material handling operations, and help our customers get the most out of robotics, telematics, electric power and more. To meet the needs of this expansion, we are bolstering parts stock, increasing equipment inventory, enhancing rental investment and expanding our team of factory-trained technicians from 650 to over 700.”



ABOUT YALE LIFT TRUCK TECHNOLOGIES

Yale Lift Truck Technologies leverages over a century of material handling experience and substantial investment in innovation to bring the most advanced technology-driven lift truck solutions to market. The company offers a full line of award-winning lift trucks, including reach trucks, order pickers, turret trucks, pallet jacks and trucks, pallet stackers, tow tractors and counterbalanced forklifts, as well as powerful operator assist solutions, proven robotics and a wide range of power sources to help customers adapt to today’s demanding supply chain. Yale and its independent dealer network support these solutions with comprehensive after-sales service, parts, financing and training.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

ABOUT LIFTONE

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, LiftOne LLC, a division of Weisiger Group, is a full-service material handling and warehouse solutions dealership with branch locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. LiftOne sells, rents and services a wide range of Hyster and Yale lift trucks, specialty equipment and autonomous mobile robots.

As a recipient of the Hyster Dealer of Distinction, the Yale Dealer of Excellence, MHEDA’s Most Valuable Partner and the Ottawa Premier Partner awards, LiftOne is proud to have been recognized as achieving the highest standards for its customers and manufacturing partners. Learn more at LiftOne.net.

© 2024 Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., all rights reserved. YALE is a trademark of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.