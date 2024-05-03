FourKites, Bayer and Graphic Packaging International to Present at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium

Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced that it will join Bayer and Graphic Packaging International in two separate tracks at the upcoming Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2024, where the world’s chief supply chain officers (CSCOs), experts and supply chain leaders meet to share insights and strategies that can drive tangible impact in their organizations.

FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal will join Bayer’s Global Director of Distribution Excellence Johnny Ivanyi on Monday, May 6, at 2 pm EDT in a discussion titled, “How Bayer is Rethinking the End-to-End Supply Chain by Operationalizing Visibility.” Elenjickal and Ivanyi will walk through how Bayer is leveraging FourKites’ real-time visibility and artificial intelligence to build a multimodal, global supply chain intelligence program that creates value for customers and partners throughout Bayer’s supply chain.

FourKites President of Product, Technology and Operations Priya Rajagopalan will join Graphic Packaging International’s Vice President of Logistics Michael Browne in a session titled, “How Visibility Delivers Value for Graphic Packaging International,” on Tuesday, May 7th, at 1:10 pm. They will discuss how real-time supply chain visibility can increase internal efficiencies and improve customer collaboration, as well as provide tips for choosing a visibility provider, operationalizing visibility, maximizing value and making it a competitive differentiator for your business.

“Supply chain leaders everywhere are under immense pressure to control costs, drive productivity and spur growth,” said Elenjickal. “We’re energized to join Bayer, Graphic Packaging International and the world’s supply chain leaders at Gartner’s Supply Chain Symposium to talk about the technologies, strategies and collective actions that are helping supply chain leaders meet this moment.”

FourKites pioneered the real-time transportation visibility (RTTV) category in 2014, and was the first company to extend real-time visibility across supply chains end-to-end — from yards to warehouses and beyond. Today, more than 1,500 of the world’s most recognized brands use FourKites to track more than 3.2 million shipments daily across 230+ countries.

Attendees of the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2024 — one of the most important supply chain gatherings globally — have access to more than 150 sessions designed to help supply chain leaders implement effective, mature and quality operations to create strategic differentiation. The symposium will be held on May 6-8, 2024, in Orlando, FL.

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.