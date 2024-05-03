LogiPharma 2024 Highlights: Record Attendance and Groundbreaking Insights

Around 2,000 people attended the 2024 edition of LogiPharma, the annual leading life sciences and supply chain event, making it the largest to date – with 70 percent of exhibition booths already booked for 2025.

The popular conference spanned over three days of intensive discussions and knowledge-sharing, offering a comprehensive agenda tailored to address the evolving landscape of supply chain management. It brought together representatives from diverse sectors including Big Pharma, Biotechnology, Generics and Biosimilars, Medical Device, Diagnostics and Animal Health.

Day one centered around supply chain continuity, patient-centricity and mitigating risk, featuring a well-attended keynote panel discussion in the main auditorium - with experts from Bayer, Roche, SAP and Tenthpin sitting down to evaluate ‘How leading companies can transform their value chains for the next digital era’.

World-leading psychologist, Jamil Qureshi also presented to a full auditorium with insights on driving lasting change and achieving results in the workforce. Drawing from his experience mentoring elite athletes and even astronauts at NASA, Qureshi provided invaluable strategies for professional growth and development.

Day two shone a spotlight on sustainability, with a keynote panel discussion on why the industry must collaborate to achieve ambitious sustainability goals by 2030, followed by a case study from the World Economic Forum on its Net Zero Accelerator initiative.

Other key themes of the event included digitalisation, the growing use of AI and supply chain agility and risk mitigation, among many others.

Throughout the event, attendees also had the opportunity to attend dedicated tracks covering a range of topics such as: strategy, digitalisation, temperature-controlled operations and MedTech supply chains. These sessions facilitated more intimate discussions with industry experts, enabling attendees to visit the track most relevant to their specific interests and challenges.

The conference's main exhibition hall saw a wide range of innovative and exciting product launches and announcements, setting the stage for future advancements in the industry. Delegates also enjoyed a range of activities such as gin and beer tasting, with ample networking opportunities.

Will Robinson, LogiPharma Conference Director commented: “I have been delighted with the strength of thought leadership and the engagement from our 2000 attendees and 300+ speakers at this years’ LogiPharma.

"From public commitments to sustainability goals, cutting-edge case studies exploring Gen AI application and advancements in cell and gene therapy, and everything in between, it was a truly fantastic three days."

As preparations begin for the 25th Anniversary edition of LogiPharma next year, anticipation is already building, with a large amount of companies already booked to attend.

Jake Brown, LogiPharma’s Sponsorship Director said: “LogiPharma continues to be the only event globally where you can meet all the key stakeholders within the life sciences supply chain.

“Every step of the supply chain is present - and crucially, senior decision makers from the major Producers. We have seen some really interesting growth from Medical Devices, Biotech and Animal Health to complement the top 50 Pharma companies on site this year."

Commenting on the benefits of the event for delegates and vendors, Thomas Lewin, Director of Strategic Life Sciences Sales, CSafe said: "For the supply chain industry, LogiPharma is one of the lighthouse conferences globally. This is definitely the place to be."