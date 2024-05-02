Kenco Partners with QPharma to Optimize Drug Sampling Distribution & Compliance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – April 30, 2024 - Kenco, a leading North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has partnered with QPharma, a provider of cloud-based compliance solutions, to add pharmaceutical sample fulfillment to their Life Sciences Division. Kenco’s new sample distribution capability will complement its existing pharmaceutical fulfillment by allowing its customers to consolidate logistics vendors, limit required quality assurance audits, and increase distribution speed.

Through the partnership, QPharma will use its SaaS platform to ensure compliance with state, federal and international regulations, including PDMA and 21 CFR Part II. These regulations ensure the integrity and traceability of drug samples throughout the supply chain.

“Our partnership with QPharma is another step forward in our continued investment into the Life Sciences industry,” said Tim McClatchy, Head of Life Sciences at Kenco. “By expanding our pharmaceutical fulfillment services to include drug samples, we’ve consolidated our customers’ fulfillment needs under one roof, reduced their logistics complexity, and ensured compliance with industry regulations.”

The partnership with Kenco will further expand QPharma’s fulfillment reach and stable of best-in-class compliance software to even more pharmaceutical companies.

“By partnering with a well-known 3PL like Kenco, we will take our sample distribution services to the next level,” said John Cunningham, Chief Commercial Officer at QPharma. “Our expanded fulfillment capabilities allow us to exceed customer expectations and open the door to future, larger opportunities, all while keeping our commitment to frontend and backend compliance.

To learn more about QPharma, visit https://qpharmacorp.com/. To learn more about Kenco’s Life Sciences Division, visit https://kencogroup.com/industries/life-sciences.

About Kenco

Kenco supplies integrated logistics solutions that include distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management and material handling equipment services, and customized supply chain solutions – all designed for Operational Excellence. Kenco continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, building lasting customer relationships for over 70 years. Kenco’s focus is to support customers’ business needs through connected solutions and to redefine third-party logistics by offering innovative solutions.

About QPharma

Founded in 1994, QPharma is the industry leader in cloud-based software and services to the life sciences industry. The company’s Commercial Services division provides solutions that include sample management and distribution, product launch management, LMS.