Carolina Handling wins Kautex safety award for AGV implementation

Carolina Handling has received the 2023 Health & Safety Award for Excellence from Kautex, A Textron Company, a Tier One automotive supplier with more than 30 manufacturing facilities in 13 countries.



The award was received for an Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) project at the company’s facility in Lavonia, Georgia, and recognizes Carolina Handling as a top-performing supplier. The courier implementation was one of the smoothest among any of Kautex Textron’s equipment distributors worldwide, according to the company, which operates AGVs at most of its facilities around the globe.

Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides a full range of lift trucks and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, warehouse equipment and supplies.

A Tier One global automotive supplier, Kautex Textron designs, develops and manufactures traditional and hybrid fuel systems, advanced cleaning solutions for assisted and autonomous driving, engine camshafts and plastic industrial packaging solutions.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Greensboro, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Greenville, South Carolina; and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has 800 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.