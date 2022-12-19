Carolina Handling's Tracy Brown Receives Patriot Award

CHARLOTTE, NC (December 19, 2022) – Carolina Handling Service Manager Tracy Brown has received the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) for supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.

An agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, ESGR was established in 1972 to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the National Guard and Reserve. ESGR’s awards program includes the Patriot Award for individuals and the Freedom Award for employers. Each year, Guardsmen and Reservists, or a family member acting on their behalf, can submit nominations.

Nominated by Carolina Handling Field Service Technician Jesse Lee, Brown received the award from ESGR South Carolina State Chair Jennifer Harding during a Carolina Handling event on December 6 in Columbia. Lee, a Staff Sgt. of the S.C. Army National Guard, said he nominated Brown to show his appreciation for Brown's support of his guard commitments.

“I know it’s not an easy thing when you’re trying to manage people and teams and make sure you’ve got coverage. Then you’ve got people who are in and out for military duty,” Lee said. “This award is not just something from me, it’s something from the Armed Forces saying, ‘thank you.’”

Brown joined Carolina Handling in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1987 until 1993.

"I lived that military life for six years and I know what those guys go through," Brown said. "Jesse has a young family and he's away from them quite a bit with the guard. His sacrifice is important and for ESGR to take the time to recognize what this company does – it’s not just me, it’s Carolina Handling – is overwhelming. This award is special."

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for warehouses and distribution centers, as well as parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

In addition to its Charlotte, NC headquarters, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta GA, Birmingham AL, Greensboro NC, Raleigh NC and Greenville SC, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC. The company has 700 associates.