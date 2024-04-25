Advance Storage Products featured in Q2 MHEDA Journal Supplier Profile

This year offers Advance Storage Products a chance to look back at an important milestone in the company's history and to launch a new chapter that embraces the material handling industry's shift toward automation.

Ten years ago, Advance opened its second manufacturing plant in Salt Lake City, enabling the company to better serve dealers and end users in the West. Prior to that, Advance had manufactured its large-scale structural pallet-racking solutions solely out of its plant in Cedartown, Georgia.

Given that Advance ships projects totaling more than 100 million pounds of steel each year, opening a plant out West was an especially big moment for the company, according to Steve DiStasio, Director of Sales.