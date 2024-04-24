Sojo Industries Opens Facility in Temple, TX and Expands National Footprint

Bristol, PA, April 24, 2024 - Sojo Industries, a leading automation and robotics mobile manufacturer of variety and multi-pack assembly for food and beverage brands, today announced a new operating facility in Temple, TX. Current Sojo operating sites include Bristol, PA, Indianapolis, IN and Redlands, CA.

This new facility in Temple comes online in June 2024 and will offer customers the full complement of Sojo services including Sojo Sprint™— provides multiple automated lines in a secure centrally-located facility, Sojo Connect™ — provides e-commerce fulfillment and packaging solutions, and Sojo Flight™ — delivers on-site mobile automated packaging services through patented technology. All Sojo services offer climate-responsible solutions that reduce freight, packaging costs and harmful emissions.



"Everything is bigger in Texas and our new facility in Temple is no exception,” said Barak Bar-Cohen, founder and CEO of Sojo Industries. “With access to Sojo Sprint™, Connect™ and Flight™, our Temple location will provide our customers and partners with the latest, most advanced robotics and automation solutions that we offer, as well as dedicated e-commerce resources. We couldn’t be more excited to put down roots in the rapidly growing Texas market. With the new Temple facility, we’ll continue to do what we do best: take the complexity out of variety and multi-pack assembly.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a recent product launch of Sojo Shield™, a first-of-its-kind track and trace platform that provides real-time data and insights on critical tracking events such as shipping, receiving and transport, and ensures compliance with the FDA’s upcoming Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Food Traceability Rule. This new solution, coupled with the expansion into the Temple site, makes Sojo the true one-stop shop for all food and beverage brands, providing improved track and trace capabilities and access to automated and innovative packaging services.

To learn more about the new Temple facility or how Sojo Industries is transforming food and beverage packaging processes, visit https://sojoindustries.com/.

About Sojo Industries

Sojo Industries is a leading industrial automation company that utilizes robotics, mobility and modularity to deliver efficient packaging and assembly solutions for the food and beverage industry. Named after the first wheeled rover on Mars and abolitionist and women’s rights activist, Sojourner Truth, the company is a pioneer in variety packaging solutions, working with major brands to create unique and highly popular variety packs. Sojo Industries was founded in 2021 after Barak was inspired to fuse his business background with his late father’s scientific endeavors — making mobile manufacturing a reality.

Media Contact

Liam Bailey

Walker Sands for Sojo Industries

sojo-pr@walkersands.com