UWL Expands Midwest Footprint, Opens Chicago Office

CLEVELAND, Ohio – UWL has expanded operations with a new Chicago office to better serve shippers moving freight throughout the Midwest. Located at 1051 Perimeter Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60173, just a stone’s throw from O’Hare International Airport, the office will become a new home base for UWL’s growing Chicago-based team of supply chain professionals.

UWL President Duncan Wright shared his thoughts on the opening, saying, “This new office is not just tied to our growth but also our commitment to stay close to our customers locally. Shippers need logistics providers who are flexible and creative, so having that local knowledge & relationships with Chicago rail, air, and drayage providers is critical these days.”

“Rapid changes in the marketplace due to disruptions from the pandemic have pushed our customers to consider alternative routes and options for their supply chains,” said Chicago-based UWL Air Freight Director, James Constantinidis. “Chicago serves as a major transport hub for the Midwest region, so it is a logical choice for many of our shippers. We’re excited to grow with our customers and plant some roots here.”

In 2021, UWL expanded its air freight and vessel chartering services. It continues to bolster its technology offerings to allow better supply chain visibility and control for customers. Growing in Chicagoland further strengthens the company’s position as a top US-owned NVOCC.

It’s no secret Chicago has become a hotbed for logistics activities in 2021 – massive cargo volumes are hitting the rails and the O’Hare International Airport every day.

Chicago is the world’s third busiest intermodal hub according to the American Association of Railroads (AAR), with 25% of US freight rail traffic and 46% of all intermodal traffic beginning, ending, or traveling through Chicago. O’Hare ranks in the top 20 airports globally by cargo volume and number one in the Americas by freight value, processing over two million metric tonnes of cargo worth over $200 billion in 2020.

