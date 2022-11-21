RoadOne Ramps up commitment to SW region, adds 480k sq.ft. facility & dedicated team in Houston, TX

Randolph, Massachusetts, November 21, 2022 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, warehouse, and logistics services company, announces today it’s bolstering its commitment to the U.S. Southwest market with the establishment of a highly secure 480,000 sq.ft. transload facility and a dedicated RoadOne executive team, both located in Houston.

Located in the overweight corridor only five miles from the Bayport Terminal in Houston, RoadOne’s new facility provides a unique advantage to all of their clients who utilize overweight import and export services for their products. RoadOne has many specialized overweight truck permits, tri-axle chassis, and heavy-duty forklifts and warehouse equipment needed to service these overweight ocean containers.

RoadOne’s Houston facility is equipped with 125 dock doors, and more than 550 onsite parking spots for trailers and containers on a total of 9.5 acres. Both the warehouse and the yard will have a multi-layered security framework which includes cameras, a fully fenced and gated perimeter, as well as 24-hour security guards for 24/7 access for RoadOne customers and drivers.

An experienced RoadOne executive team will head up the new Houston branch office, including: Andy Blanchard, Senior VP of Operations for the West Coast; Brian McAlexander, VP of Sales for Southwest Division, Mark Avila, VP of Operations for Southwest, and Larry Cabrera, Terminal Manager in Houston.

“With this expansion, we now have five U.S. RoadOne territories with dedicated teams committed to helping customers streamline cargo flows to achieve optimal supply chain performance. Building out a comprehensive national intermodal logistics, distribution and transloading network provides the resources and service options necessary to help shippers address the ups and downs of the market,” said Kendall Kellaway, Senior Vice President of Commercial at RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

Nonantum Capital is a mid-market private equity group based in Boston with strong transportation expertise that is a financial sponsor of RoadOne. They support RoadOne’s growth efforts and business expansion into new market sectors via both acquisition and organic growth.