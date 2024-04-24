Overhaul's New Partner Ecosystem Tackles Global Cargo Theft

Overhaul Unites Supply Chain Leaders with New Partner Ecosystem Program to Combat Global Cargo Theft

AUSTIN, Texas — Apr. 24, 2024 — Overhaul, a global leader in active supply chain risk management and intelligence, safeguarding shippers and 3PLs against theft, delays, damage, and spoilage during transit, unveiled its Partner Ecosystem today. This innovative program is a strategic initiative aimed at unifying the efforts of the supply chain industry to combat and mitigate in-transit risk, such as cargo theft, on a global scale. Aligned with Overhaul's comprehensive suite of connectivity solutions, Overhaul’s Partner Ecosystem is dedicated to nurturing impactful partnerships that drive significant change across the industry.

In the Overhaul Partner Ecosystem, collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation. With every new partner that joins, the entire network experiences a surge of benefits stemming from the collective strength of its collaborative efforts. Overhaul’s Partner Ecosystem assembles a formidable consortium of stakeholders across the supply chain spectrum, including cutting-edge logistics and supply chain technologies, Insurtech innovators, device manufacturers, dynamic marketplaces, systems integrators, and logistics service providers (LSPs). This collaborative effort seeks to harness Overhaul's pioneering technology and deep domain expertise in tackling the intricate challenges of cargo theft with like-minded partners to enhance supply chain resilience globally. By prioritizing impactful solutions over conformity, the Ecosystem will address complex supply chain challenges and drive change across major risk areas including pharmaceuticals, electronics and other high-value loads.

“Building strong partnerships is not just a strategic choice; it’s the heartbeat of innovation and collaboration,” said Barry Conlon, CEO of Overhaul. “At Overhaul, these elements lie at the very essence of who we are. Our collaboration with our partners will create a symphony of success that resonates far beyond the boundaries of individual accomplishments.”

The Ecosystem offers participants comprehensive support and resources, including privileged access to Overhaul's extensive marketing hub, streamlined deal registration processes, and in-depth training sessions. These resources will enable partners to expand their business footprints and contribute substantially towards bolstering supply chain security and integrity.

The program proudly counts among its members distinguished industry leaders such as Keelvar, Loadsure, System Loco, and TruckStop. Each member brings unique expertise and capabilities to the table, collectively strengthening the global supply chain against the evolving threats of cargo theft.

What Overhaul’s partners are saying:

“Loadsure and Overhaul share a common purpose - utilize data to fortify supply chain resilience; to serve the freight community. Our partnership enables Overhaul users to secure data-priced insurance in seconds, ensuring peace of mind with holistic freight protection.” - Johnny McCord CEO & Founder, Loadsure

"At System Loco, we're constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance our logistics operations. Partnering with Overhaul has been a game-changer for us,” said Ted Wlazlowski, CROE, System Loco. “Their platform provides unparalleled visibility, control, and security, allowing us to optimize our mutual customers’ supply chain and deliver exceptional service. Overhaul isn't just a vendor; they're a strategic partner committed to our success."

“As a leader in technology and innovation, Truckstop has expanded our partner community to include integration and affiliate partnerships,” said Alan Alberto, Director of Partnerships & Alliance, Truckstop. “Overhaul and Truckstop enable customers to make better business decisions, reduce risk, and save time. Our goal is to make our customers more successful and together with Overhaul, we’re mutually taking steps forward at doing so.”

"Through our Partner Ecosystem, we equip our partners with the necessary tools and platforms for expanding their reach and refining their offerings, contributing to a safer, more efficient global supply chain," added Marc Schrader, Overhaul's Senior Director of Partnerships, who spearheads the initiative. "Our work with partners like Keelvar, Loadsure and System Loco exemplifies the real-world advantages of our united efforts. Whether fighting freight fraud or boosting carrier identity and vetting processes, Overhaul’s Partner Ecosystem is poised to revolutionize our approach to supply chain challenges."

Organizations are invited to join the Overhaul Partner Ecosystem and contribute to a unified approach to mitigating risks across the supply chain. For more information on how to become a partner and the benefits of joining, please visit over-haul.com/partnerships.

The Overhaul Partner Ecosystem, where collaboration drives innovation!