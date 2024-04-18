Business Opportunities in Germany’s Top Robotics Center to be Presented at Executive Breakfast

International consulting group Trade Horizons is facilitating Global Automation Executive Breakfast: The Future of Innovation & Strategic Partnerships in Germany during Automate 2024 Chicago. This free event takes place on May 7, 2024 from 8 – 10:00 a.m. at Fatpour Tap Works, Hilton Garden Inn McCormick Place, 2206 S. Indiana Ave, Chicago, Ill.

During the breakfast, representatives from one of Europe’s leading robotics centers will showcase Saxony’s/Germany’s robotics and automation value chain. Attendees will connect and network with potential partners to learn about the region’s many opportunities and how to successfully enter this exciting German market.

Hosted by Saxony Trade and Invest, in collaboration with Germany Trade and Invest, and facilitated by Trade Horizons Limited, this event is best suited for C-suite leaders in manufacturing who are looking to expand their global presence. Admission is free, but space is limited.

“The Global Robotics Executive Breakfast offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore insights and foster partnerships amidst the backdrop of Saxony's world-renowned innovation landscape in Germany, “ says Erik Adair, of Trade Horizons, Ltd one of the organizers.

Speakers include: Erik Adair, Trade Horizons Ltd.; Emilio Brahmst, Director, Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) in Chicago; Oliver Koehn, Managing Director, VDMA (German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association); Andreas Lippert and Klaudia Wackerman of Saxony Trade & Invest plus firsthand testimony from Katharina Jessa, of Wandelbots, a Saxony Germany based software and automation firm who will discuss the region’s dynamic business ecosystem.

About Trade Horizons

Trade Horizons is an award-winning market entry company that assists ambitious companies to identify, develop and grow sustainable revenues in new geographic markets.

We offer support to clients in international strategy development and throughout the three key phases of market entry execution – preparation, launch and growth.

For more information: https://tradehorizons.com

About GTAI – Invest in Germany

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. With two locations in Germany, 60 offices abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

For more information: https://www.gtai.de/en/invest

About Saxony Trade and Invest Corp.

Saxony Trade & Invest Corp. (Wirtschaftsförderung Sachsen GmbH) - our name says it all. As a company of the Federal State of Saxony, our goal is to promote Saxony's economy and its stakeholders. Our team has over 30 years of experience in three specialist areas: foreign trade & fairs, investor services and industry, innovation & marketing.

For more information: https://business-saxony.com/en/