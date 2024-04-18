Carolina Handling named 2024 Raymond Dealer of Distinction

For the 33rd year in a row, Carolina Handling has been named a Dealer of Distinction (DOD) by The Raymond Corporation, a global provider of best-in-class material handling equipment and intelligent intralogistics solutions.

The DOD award is given annually to the top performers among Raymond Solutions and Support Centers throughout North America. Carolina Handling, the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory, is among only seven Raymond dealers to receive the designation for 2023.

Being named a Dealer of Distinction is based on points scored in categories covering virtually all areas of the business including sales, service, parts, rentals, leasing, power and intralogistics solutions. The award signifies strength in the marketplace and operational excellence that drives growth and continuous improvement.

“Carolina Handling’s DOD performance year after year is an endorsement of the elite level of service and support that we provide our customers,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “The top scores consistently received in so many different areas of the business are a testament to our associates and the teamwork that allows us to achieve a high level of success, even as the material handling industry continues to evolve.”

A continuing U.S. labor shortage and customer demands to meet an ever-growing consumer thirst for online shopping have spurred exponential growth in the warehousing and distribution segment, with an emphasis on new technology and automation to move products faster and more efficiently.

As the material handling industry constantly evolves, Carolina Handling continues its evolution from a forklift-only provider to an end-to-end intralogistics solutions company offering a broad range of consulting, connected technologies, material handling equipment and service to support the growing and changing needs of the industry.

A leading material handling equipment supplier in the Southeast, Carolina Handling this past January received the 2024 Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Award from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), a recognition achieved by fewer than 10 percent of MHEDA’s 600 members.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts and a full range of warehouse equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Greensboro, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has more than 790 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.