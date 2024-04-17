Qued Inc. Names Prasad Gollapalli as Chief Executive Officer

BROADLANDS, VA – April 17, 2024 – Qued Inc., announced today that Prasad Gollapalli, a successful tech entrepreneur with some 25 years of experience founding and leading logistics software companies, has been named its Chief Executive Officer.

Qued, which was founded in the second quarter of 2023, recently launched its SaaS-based smart AI workflow management software platform that transforms load appointment scheduling for 3PLs and carriers. Mr. Gollapalli, who is one of the founding investors in Qued and serves as the company’s board Chairman, assumes the CEO role at a pivotal time for the company, which took its cloud-based platform live late last year and has since gained significant traction activating and growing its user base.

“Qued is at an exciting stage in its development,” Gollapalli said. “The feedback has been excellent; our initial customer implementations are validating the solution’s design, performance, and value. We are addressing a highly manual and error-prone aspect of trucking operations management – how trucking firms, brokers and 3PLs request, secure and confirm load appointments,” he explained.

“Our platform for the first time provides users with an automated and streamlined process to accomplish this task, eliminating the need for rekeying or jumping back and forth between screens.”

Serving as Qued’s chief strategist, Mr. Gollapalli brings to the company over 25 years of experience, both as an entrepreneur leading successful start-ups, and in management and product strategy with trucking and shipping software companies.

He most recently was founder and CEO of Trucker Tools, the market leading digital freight management platform that provides capacity management, predictive freight matching, automated booking, and real-time visibility solutions for the transportation industry. Trucker Tools also manages and operates the truckload industry’s most popular driver app. Mr. Gollapalli sold Trucker Tools to ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors, in June 2021.

As Qued’s CEO, he will collaborate closely with Tom Curee, Qued’s president, providing executive leadership, strategic management support, market analysis, team building, product strategy and roadmap development, and customer acquisition support.

Mr. Gollapalli added that his assuming Qued’s CEO role also will enable Qued’s president to expand his focus on customer acquisition, engagement, implementation, and platform performance. Curee joined Qued last year from Kingsgate Logistics, where he was executive vice president.

Qued also recently was named a certified integration partner for McLeod Software, the industry’s leading freight management and transportation execution platform.

ABOUT QUED -- Qued is a cloud-based AI enabled smart workflow automation platform that transforms load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers into the future. It automates the entire process seamlessly, securing the ideal time slot to schedule loads - all types of loads; even multi-stop loads. No more juggling spreadsheets, a high volume of email, and a variety of portal logins. Carriers enjoy a smoother workflow, shippers gain increased visibility, and brokers build trust with on-time deliveries. Qued strengthens relationships by improving communications and transparency. No more missed appointments and frustrated customers – Qued’s intelligent platform delivers the efficiency and reliability you need, helping your business thrive. Let Qued’s real-time AI platform streamline your workflow and help build your business. Qued is a certified integration partner of McLeod Software.

