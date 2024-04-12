Dermody Properties Announces New Acquisitions in the Atlanta Airport Submarket

ATLANTA – Dermody Properties—a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector—is pleased to announce the acquisition of two buildings within the master-planned Gillem Logistics Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Gillem Logistics Center, Building 700 and Gillem Logistics Center, Building 1200 are the latest additions to Dermody Properties’ growing portfolio in the Southeast region, strategically located in the Airport submarket within four miles of Interstate 285 and the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.



“With its proximity to the world’s busiest airport and some of the region’s most important interstates, Gillem Logistics Center has been able to attract a best-in-class tenant roster, home to Fortune 500 companies and the world’s leading logistics providers,” said Wes Hardy, Southeast Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “The airport submarket will remain an important logistics hub in the future, and these assets will allow Dermody Properties to continue meeting our customers’ needs in the Southeast region.”



Building 700 is a 169,520 SF logistics facility featuring 175 car parking spaces, all-concrete truck courts, 40 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and office storefronts capable of accommodating up to three tenants.



Building 1200 is a 378,520 SF facility boasting all-concrete truck courts, 70 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and is configured to accommodate upgraded power.



“The Atlanta market offers numerous benefits to businesses looking to expand their operations in the Southeast region,” said Tim Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Dermody Properties. “The airport submarket’s strong workforce is complemented by its proximity to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport—the busiest airport in the world—and Georgia’s business-friendly tax climate. These properties at Gillem Logistics Center enhance our Southeast Region offerings and provide a valuable opportunity for our customers.”



Dermody Properties was represented in this transaction by Wes Hardy, Southeast Region Partner at Dermody Properties. The seller, Robinson Weeks Partners, was represented by Trey Barry of CBRE.



Dermody Properties currently has six properties available in its Southeast Region, offering over 1 million SF of state-of-the-art logistics space. LogistiCenter℠ at Monroe Crossing, LogistiCenter℠ at Boggs Road, 3640 Royal South Boulevard and 210 Interstate South Drive are available for pre-leasing and will be available for occupancy in 2024. LogistiCenter℠ at Bright Star Building 1 and Building 2 are also currently available for pre-leasing, with occupancy slated for early 2025. For more information, please visit the region page on the Dermody Properties website.



###



About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.