24/7 Access Secure Fleet Parking Nationwide 3800 Locations

Terminal Exchange Services INC

TXS provides 24/7 secure parking for trailers, tractors, commercial vehicles, semi-trucks, POVs, chassis, containers, moving vans, fleets, wheeled storage, and mobile warehousing in over 3,800+ locations throughout North America.

NEW Locations with 200 plus spaces Salt Lake City Portland OR Auburn WA Jacksonville FL Denver CO Tulsa OK Ellenwood GA

TXS has been in business for over 20 years and has NEVER had a successful theft of loaded trailer cargo and their carrier’s equipment due to our oversight.

Our facility provides 24/7 access, and 24/7 “on-site” gate guard, log-in, log-out front gate release protocols upon request, or Keypad entry restrooms, trash disposal, perimeter security, stadium lighting, R&M, HDCCTV, and assigned, dedicated parking and other amenities.

Our solutions cater to carriers and transportation fleets, offering flexibility, cost-effective alternatives, operational expense reduction, and a strategic approach to resource management, ensuring efficiency in every aspect of your logistics needs."

TXS can grow with our carriers as they grow and can also help them reduce their footprint in any given territory because we can make their logistics requirements scalable! It is our mission to work as an extension of our client's operational staff and to work with their drivers on-site with a friendly, supportive attitude.

All our locations are within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of the local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs, and Corridors in that area.

Please visit our website to find a secure location for your fleet at https://terminalexchangeservices.com/