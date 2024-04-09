CarriersEdge Announces 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For Overall Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 9, 2024 – CarriersEdge, a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, today announced the 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For® overall winners at the Best Fleets to Drive For Education & Awards Conference held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in North Carolina. Now in its 16th year, the Best Fleets to Drive For is an annual survey and contest that identifies the for-hire carriers providing the best workplace experience for their company drivers and independent contractors.



CarriersEdge presented the Best Overall Fleet in the small carrier category to K&J Trucking of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It’s the first time K&J Trucking has received a Best Overall Fleet award. This year also marks the third time K&J Trucking received recognition as a Top 20 Best Fleet to Drive For. This award is sponsored by Netradyne.



The Best Overall Fleet in the large carrier category was presented to Challenger Motor Freight, Inc. of Cambridge, Ontario. Challenger Motor Freight, Inc. has been named a Top 20 Best Fleet to Drive For five consecutive times and it is the second time the company has received a Best Overall Fleet award. The award is sponsored by TruckRight.



“The fleets that came out on top this year were especially exciting to watch—between the tough industry headwinds and the fierce competition in the Best Fleets program, K&J Trucking and Challenger Motor Freight exemplified hard work and excellence,” said Jane Jazrawy, CarriersEdge CEO. “Both companies showed that they’re progressive in developing innovative programs that truly make a difference in their relationships with drivers. Their overall winner awards are well deserved.”



Garner Trucking, Inc. Receives Inaugural Stratosphere Award



In addition to revealing the overall program winners, CarriersEdge presented a new award – The Stratosphere Award – that recognizes the top-scoring fleet in the Best Fleets Hall of Fame. This year’s inaugural award, sponsored by EpicVue, was given to Garner Trucking, Inc. of Findlay, Ohio. To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, fleets must be named as a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years, or seven years with at least one overall winner award.



According to Jazrawy, Garner Trucking, Inc. continues to elevate its driver programs and received the highest scores in this year’s evaluation of its Best Fleets Hall of Fame members.



“The Stratosphere Award celebrates an achievement among the Hall of Fame competitors—a ‘best of the best’ performance,” said Jazrawy. “As the inaugural winner of this award in just their second year in the Hall of Fame, Garner has taken their performance to the next level and we’re proud to acknowledge their achievement.”



To be considered for the Best Fleets program, for-hire carriers operating 10 or more tractor-trailers must be nominated by a company driver or independent contractor working with them. Nominated fleets are then evaluated in areas such as driver compensation, pension and benefits, professional development, driver and community support, and safety record.



The highest-scoring fleets are identified as the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For and then grouped according to size. The highest-scoring fleet in each size category is named an overall winner.

The Best Fleets to Drive For contest accepts nominations from Labor Day to Halloween each year and reveals its Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For winners each January. The highest-scoring fleet in each size category and top-scoring Hall of Fame member is named an overall winner during the Best Fleets to Drive For Education & Awards Conference.



For additional information on the Best Fleets to Drive For program, follow the hashtag #BestFleets24 on social media, or visit www.bestfleetstodrivefor.com.



About Best Fleets to Drive For

Launched in 2008, Best Fleets to Drive For® is the only annual program dedicated to uncovering the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry. Produced by CarriersEdge, Best Fleets to Drive For recognizes the for-hire fleets providing exceptional workplace experiences for their company drivers and independent contractors.

www.bestfleetstodrivefor.com



About CarriersEdge

CarriersEdge is a leading provider of online driver training for the trucking industry. With a comprehensive library of safety and compliance courses, supported by advanced management and reporting functions, CarriersEdge helps over two thousand fleets train their drivers without sacrificing miles or requiring people to come in on weekends.

www.carriersedge.com

