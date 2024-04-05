ReposiTrak enlists 20 more food providers in track-and-trace network

The food traceability and regulatory compliance network provider ReposiTrak has added 20 new food vendors to its platform, showing the increased swing of the industry to prepare for a pending 2026 launch of stricter federal laws on food tracing.

The 20 companies will join the ReposiTrak Traceability Network (RTN), allowing them to efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains.

Beginning in 2026, that capability will be required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a rule known as Section 204 of the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). In a move to better protect the public from foodborne diseases, the tightened traceability and recordkeeping requirements will cover companies that manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain types of foods.

The new members include 17 produce suppliers specializing in Florida citrus, vegetables, onions, sweet potatoes, and peppers, as well as three seafood suppliers that provide oysters, frozen seafood, and frozen shrimp.

"We're thrilled to welcome this diverse array of suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network," ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields said in a release. "Our network extends beyond FDA-regulated food items and can cater to suppliers with customers requiring traceability on all products—a standard that is increasingly prevalent."

Utah-based ReposiTrak is a publicly traded company whose RTN now covers some 5,000 retail stores, 1,500 suppliers, and 25 distribution centers.