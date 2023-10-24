ReposiTrak adds two seafood suppliers to track and trace network

Food supply chain companies continue preparing for 2026 launch of FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law

repositrak seafood-165220_1280.jpg
October 24, 2023
Ben Ames
Food supply visibility system provider ReposiTrak has added two seafood suppliers to its track and trace network as the deadline continues to draw nearer for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s FSMA 204 food traceability law.

Beginning in January 2026, Section 204 of the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) will set tightened traceability recordkeeping requirements for companies that manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain types of foods. The goal of the rule is to better protect the public from foodborne diseases, and it has companies throughout the food supply chain scrambling to expand their recordkeeping and data sharing systems before the deadline arrives.

Salt Lake City-based ReposiTrak says its food traceability and regulatory compliance network can help keep all those companies in compliance. The system works by establishing a system called the ReposiTrak Traceability Network (RTN) where members can exchange complex, FDA-required key data elements (KDEs) for each critical tracking event (CTE) in the supply chain. 

For example, the two newest members—a Massachusetts-based seafood processor and a Chesapeake Bay company operating a shellfish factory, seafood processing plant, and aquaculture farm—will use the RTN to do traceability with an in-network retail grocery chain with nearly 300 stores.

According to the company, its RTN requires no additional hardware or software. Food suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a flat fee; there is no cost to retailers. The network now includes more than 400 connections between supplier and retail facilities for more than 1,500 SKUs.

“For many seafood companies like these, many if not all of the products they harvest or handle are covered under the FDA’s new FSMA 204 food traceability law,” Randy Fields, ReposiTrak’s chairman and CEO, said in a release. “Our solution makes traceability easy and inexpensive so that operators can continue doing business the way they always have.”
 
 

Regulation/Government Track & Trace Systems
KEYWORDS ReposiTrak
    Benames
    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

