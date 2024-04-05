Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

MyFBAPrep Named #4 on The Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List

April 5, 2024
MyFBAPrep, a leading eCommerce warehouse and fulfillment network, announced today that it has been named #4 on the annual Financial Times (FT) The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 list.

The award showcases high-growth businesses in north, central and South America. This fifth annual list is based on revenue growth achieved between 2019 and 2022. MyFBAPrep grew 8,773% during that period, with a 346% compound annual growth rate.

"I've been a huge fan of the iconic pink Financial Times print publication for years. Making FT's list of 'The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies' is an exceptional achievement for MyFBAPrep," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "The team has worked hard to support our client's eCommerce logistics and fulfillment needs on a global scale, all while staying rooted in our values and delivering an unparalleled level of white-glove customer service in our industry. This award is a marker validating our thoughtful approach and commitment to our clients."

The South Florida-based company's hyper-growth comes on the back of its recent warehouse network expansion to more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space globally, including a presence in key international markets like Mexico, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Consistently recognized as the fastest-growing company in the logistics and transportation industry, MyFBAPrep also ranked on the 2023 Technology Fast 500 (#20, #1 in logistics & transportation), 2023 Inc. 5000 (#44, #1 in logistics & transportation) and Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast (#9, #24), among others.

The Financial Times' (FT) list of "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024" can be found here.

