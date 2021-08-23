Shipware Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-growing Private Companies for the 4th Time

SAN DIEGO, CA, August 23, 2021 – Inc. magazine revealed, on August 17, 2021, that SHIPWARE, LLC is No. 2996 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We’re honored to qualify for the Inc 5000 recognition for a 4th time. To maintain year over year qualifying growth becomes more challenging with every passing year. Therefore, this award belongs to the hardworking Shipwarriors who give their all every day and reflects the nature of our team-oriented culture. I’m incredibly proud to be surrounded by intelligent, caring, driven and talented people. We’re just getting started and the future is bright. Onward and upward, together we go,” said Chief Operating Officer, Nathan Hughes.

Shipware provides logistics consulting and support to businesses that ship in high volumes across parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL), full-truckload (FTL), and/or through a third-party logistics (3PL) provider. They manage over $1.5 billion in shipping spend annually, serving a broad range of industries that include D2C ecommerce, retail, manufacturing, distribution, 3PL, and more. Shipware’s services help businesses save an average or 21.5% on shipping annually, while improving the end consumer’s delivery experience.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Shipware

Shipware delivers volume parcel and LTL shippers intelligent and innovative distribution solutions and strategies. Whether you ship with FedEx, UPS, USPS or regional carriers, our services are guaranteed to reduce your parcel and LTL shipping costs by 10-30% with no disruption to current operations.

Shipware offers superior audit and consulting services to quickly generate bottom line savings. Our comprehensive solution suite includes: Distribution Spend Analysis, Carrier Contract Negotiation, Modal Optimization, Parcel and LTL Invoice Auditing, Logistics Efficiency Metrics Reporting, and Data Processing & Licensing.

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

inquiries (at) shipware.com

858.879.2020