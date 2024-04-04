Tower Cold Chain to Unveil New Product and Partnership at LogiPharma 2024

Temperature-controlled container specialist Tower Cold Chain is gearing up to reveal its latest innovations at LogiPharma 2024, the world's largest life sciences supply chain event.

Marking its third consecutive appearance at LogiPharma Europe, Tower will introduce an industry-first concept at stand 94, integrating its well-known robust, reliable, and reusable passive container design with a pioneering feature.

In addition to this, Tower will be showcasing its extensive range of advanced, passive temperature-controlled solutions, designed to maintain the integrity of thermally sensitive biotech and pharmaceutical shipments for a minimum 120 hours, all without the need for manual intervention or a power source.

Another noteworthy highlight is Tower Cold Chain's collaboration with Global healthcare temperature-controlled logistics leader, CRYOPDP. Together, the brands will share exclusive insights in an industry Masterclass scheduled for Wednesday, April 17th, at 14:00 pm in Room 4. Martin Hawes, Global Head of Product Development at Tower Cold Chain and Adri Sijben, Senior Business Development Director at CRYOPDP will lead a forum seminar titled "Unlocking the Benefits of Reusable Packaging: Enhancing Performance to Address Evolving Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Patient Needs."

Tower's participation in LogiPharma reflects its significant progress over the past year. The launch of the Evolution 1600, a universal container compatible with EU and US pallets, stands as a significant milestone. Set to be ready for 24-hour pick-up or delivery at all Centres of Excellence by the fourth quarter of 2024, the Evolution 1600 Tower Universal Pallet is now available for pre-order.

Expressing his anticipation, Tower Cold Chain’s CEO, Niall Balfour, said, “As this marks Tower's third appearance at LogiPharma, the 2024 edition promises to be our most significant and impressive yet. We eagerly look forward to unveiling the newest addition to our passive container range. The collaboration with CRYOPDP adds an extra dimension to our participation in the event.”

Taking place at Centre de Congrès de Lyon, France from 16th – 18th April 2024, the event brings together industry experts to share knowledge, network, and discover the latest trends.

Niall concluded, “As the leading life sciences supply chain event, LogiPharma is the perfect platform to showcase our latest insights and innovations with our new and existing customers and industry professionals.”