Logistics gives back: April 2024

Contract logistics services provider DHL Supply Chain has donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross’s Annual Disaster Giving Program. The contribution helps ensure that the nonprofit is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters across the U.S.
Health-focused relief organization Americares has joined the CMA CGM Foundation’s “Containers of Hope” program. Under the new partnership, the CMA CGM Foundation will transport up to 100 Americares containers of medicine and medical supplies in 2024 to help people living in poverty or in a disaster-stricken area.