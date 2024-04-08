INBOUND

Logistics gives back: April 2024

Here’s our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.

April 8, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments
  • Contract logistics services provider DHL Supply Chain has donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross’s Annual Disaster Giving Program. The contribution helps ensure that the nonprofit is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters across the U.S.
CMA CGM
  • Health-focused relief organization Americares has joined the CMA CGM Foundation’s “Containers of Hope” program. Under the new partnership, the CMA CGM Foundation will transport up to 100 Americares containers of medicine and medical supplies in 2024 to help people living in poverty or in a disaster-stricken area. 

 

KEYWORDS American Red Cross Americares CMA CGM DHL Supply Chain

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Survey: retailers and CPG companies are committing small budgets for AI

    Benefits are as important as salary, 87% of manufacturing workers say

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing