BSL Battery - Industrial's commitment to safety is rewarded with UL2580 and IEC 62619 certification

Innovation, quality, and safety have always been fundamental factors in the design and manufacture of BSL Battery - Industrial's Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries. With the breakthrough of UL2580 and IEC 62619 certifications, BSL Battery-Industrial's commitment to safety and design excellence remains unmatched. This milestone solidifies BSL Battery-Industrial's position as a leader in the power industry.

BSL Battery - Industrial, a recognized leader in lithium-ion forklift batteries, today announced that the B-LFP24-205MH, B-LFP36-820MH, B-LFP48-460MH, B-LFP48-615MH, and B-LFP80-460MH lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery portfolios have received UL2580 and IEC 62619 certifications. UL2580 is the standard provided by UL, the global safety science organization, for battery products at the cell, module, and battery pack level to ensure safe use in a variety of power or transportation-related applications. IEC 62619 specifies requirements and tests for the safe operation of rechargeable batteries and battery packs in industrial applications. This prestigious certification will now apply to BSL Battery - Industrial Forklift Lithium Batteries.

The UL2580 and IEC 62619 safety testing of forklift lithium-ion batteries has several benefits:

● By complying with the requirements and tests specified in the standard to ensure product safety, manufacturers can ensure that consumers use their batteries safely.

● It is well known that lithium-ion batteries can catch fire or explode if not properly designed, manufactured, or used. UL2580 and IEC 62619 mechanical testing and electrical testing help identify potential safety hazards and reduce the risk of accidents.

● Many countries have regulations that require products containing lithium-ion batteries to meet certain safety standards. Testing UL2580 and IEC 62619 can help manufacturers meet these requirements in the global marketplace.

● Consumers are becoming more aware of the potential safety hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries. By testing UL2580 and IEC 62619 and complying with the standards, manufacturers can gain consumer trust and differentiate their products from competitors.

● The mechanical testing, electrical testing, environmental testing, and test procedures for tolerance to battery failure specified in UL2580 and IEC 62619 can help identify potential quality issues with lithium-ion batteries, thereby improving product quality, design, manufacturing, and performance.

How can I determine if my battery is certified to UL2580 and IEC 62619?

To determine if your battery is UL2580 and IEC 62619 certified, you can ask the manufacturer a simple question. Do you have a certificate?

The only way to know if your batteries (or cells) are compliant is to make sure they've been and passed standardized testing. Test certificates prove that this is the case. If a manufacturer can't produce a test certificate, then their batteries or cells are most likely not compliant with UL2580 and IEC 62619 standards. At BSL Battery - Industrial, we proudly display our certificates on our website.

It is important to note that the samples used for these tests not only pass the tests well, but many remain in perfect condition after stringent testing. Even when intentionally damaged by nail punctures to simulate a single-cell failure, the thermal events initiated within the cell did not propagate to any other cells in the assembly, proving superior safety and durability.

This important UL2580 and IEC 62619 certification validate the performance, reliability, and safety of BSL Battery - Industrial batteries. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of battery technology to provide customers with the highest quality and safest products in the industry.

