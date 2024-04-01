Blue Yonder agrees to acquire One Network for $839 million

Supply chain software vendor Blue Yonder has agreed to acquire One Network Enterprises for $839 million, saying that buying the “intelligent control tower” provider positions Blue Yonder to provide a unified, end-to-end supply chain platform and collaboration ecosystem.

The deal will mark approximately $1 billion of investments in acquisitions since Q4 2023, following Blue Yonder’s recent acquisitions of flexis AG, a German production optimization and transportation planning and execution software vendor, and Doddle, a British first and last mile technology business and product returns specialist. Blue Yonder itself was acquired by Panasonic in an $8.5 billion deal in 2021.

Today, Blue Yonder says that buying One Network will enable it to serve customers’ needs across planning, execution, commerce, and networks. That is thanks to One Network’s “Digital Supply Chain Network,” which it says is leveraged by over 150,000 trading partners and enables seamless planning and execution across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time.

“Supply chains have become more complex, and as more and more companies reduce risk by diversifying sourcing of products globally, there is an increased demand for the sharing of information and resources across the whole value chain. This, along with increased disruptions and geopolitical risks, have put the pressure on organizations to build more resilient and robust supply chains,” Duncan Angove, CEO of Blue Yonder, said in a release. “Combined with One Network’s capabilities, Blue Yonder will establish itself as a leading supply chain solutions company that can offer a unified, end-to-end supply chain ecosystem that is resilient enough to withstand today’s challenges, and synthesized with innovative, future-focused technologies.”