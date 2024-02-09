Blue Yonder says flexis AG acquisition adds capabilities in product personalization

Supply chain technology provider Blue Yonder says its acquisition this week of Germany-based flexis AG brings a robust customer base in the automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sectors.

Thanks to flexis’ production optimization and transportation planning and execution software, Blue Yonder says it will now be able to help such companies with highly configurable products and expansive suppliers to plan and optimize their complex production facilities and network structures.

“With dynamic planning and flexible order slotting and sequencing, flexis’ capabilities allow businesses to offer exemplary service to their customers, making the solution to modern manufacturing challenges as elegant as they come,” Duncan Angove, CEO of Blue Yonder, said in a release. “flexis’ proven solutions are trusted by some of the world’s leading automotive and industrial OEM brands. Their expertise perfectly meets the ever-changing demands of today’s automotive industry which is marked by a boom in electric vehicle production, digital purchasing models, and enhanced configure-to-order customization options.”

Specifically, flexis’ products will add value through the full cycle of planning and execution, including advanced planning and scheduling – with modules for order slotting, order sequencing and detailed scheduling – sales and operations planning, transportation planning, and scheduling, Angove said.

According to Blue Yonder, as companies continue the shift towards personalization, they are looking for ways to provide consumers with increased ability to tailor their product before it is built. Toward that goal, flexis equips manufacturers with the ability to flexibly schedule and sequence orders on their assembly lines, as well as integrate with order management systems to balance and optimize production dates based on inventory availability, material constraints, transportation schedules, and production sequences.