Avetta Agrees to Acquire Pegasus to Accelerate Global Growth in Worker Management Software Industry

Orem, UTAH — May 6, 2021 — Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management software, announced today it has agreed to acquire Pegasus, a leader in worker competency management software and services. Based in Newcastle, Australia, its products are used by more than 100 hiring clients, including BHP, Lendlease, and Otis, to manage 3.5 million workers employed by 70,000 suppliers.

The combination will help accelerate Avetta’s global growth strategy and is expected to create the largest provider of supply chain risk management and compliance solutions, with nearly 170,000 suppliers and 4 million managed workers.

The events of the past year have highlighted that risks to an organization extend into its supply chain and on-site contractors. In order to ensure safer operations, corporations must ensure these essential workers have sufficient training and accreditation to perform their jobs without injury, and monitor access to hazardous areas and equipment. The powerful Pegasus online platform has helped manage these trade-specific compliance requirements since its inception in the mining industry in 1987.

“Together, Avetta and Pegasus will provide our clients the largest and most complete supply chain risk and worker competency management solution in the world,” said Arshad Matin, Avetta CEO and President. “The Australian government and businesses have led the way in monitoring contractor safety and compliance programs. We are excited to add this pioneering software innovator and take those insights and capabilities worldwide.”

“Pegasus and Avetta both share a vision to ensure workforces are competent and safe, and risk is being managed, globally,” said Adam Boyle, Pegasus CEO. “Our worker competency expertise complements Avetta’s world-class supply chain risk management product, and will benefit our people, clients, and contractors as they access an even greater international network in a single provider.”

Headquartered in Newcastle, Pegasus also has offices in New Zealand and channel partners in Germany, England and Scotland. The company provides worker competency management, induction and learning management, supplier prequalification, site access, and asset management. It serves a diverse range of industries, including construction, energy, healthcare, government, manufacturing, mining, retail & facilities, transportation, and utilities.

Pegasus will become the base of operations for Avetta in Australia. Pegasus CEO, Adam Boyle, will join Avetta and continue to lead the Pegasus business and help Avetta expand further in the Australia-New Zealand (ANZ) market. Adam and current Pegasus investor, Accel-KKR, will become equity investors in Avetta.

Avetta’s technology platform, Avetta Connect™, helps companies worldwide manage risk, and build resilience in their supply chains – from increasing visibility within the network to ensuring safety and sustainability. The Avetta Marketplace provides suppliers and contractors deep discounts on insurance and safety-related products and services. The company is majority-owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe with key investments from Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners.

The acquisition is expected to close after receipt of regulatory approvals. Until that time, both companies will continue to operate independently.

About Avetta

Avetta offers a configurable SaaS-based solution that assists organizations – both large and small – in managing supply chain risk across a variety of disciplines. Avetta is building the world’s most intelligent supply chain risk management network to advance clients’ safety, resilience and sustainability programs. Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across industries, including telecom, construction materials, manufacturing, facilities management, high tech and energy with qualified and vetted suppliers and contractors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 100,000 suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

About Pegasus

The leading cloud-based workforce management solution, Pegasus delivers insight, connects networks, and keeps workforces safe on site. With origins in the Hunter Valley mining industry in Australia, we have developed our intuitive software to answer industry challenges about workforce safety, competence, training, and insight. Pegasus connects a competent workforce for over 100 clients, verifying the safety and skills of 3.5 million workers from over 70,000 companies for industry leaders including Woolworths, Lendlease, Visy, Aurizon, and Yancoal. We are trusted to ensure safe and qualified workers for construction, manufacturing, mining, healthcare, retail, facilities management, utilities, ports, and oil and gas. Visit http://pegasus.net.au/ for more information. http://pegasus.net.au/