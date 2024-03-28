DB Schenker launches service for personal express air transport

Global logistics service provider DB Schenker has introduced a new standardized product for its growing white-glove market segment, introducing an onboard courier (OBC) service which provides an employee to personally carry parcels for reliable express air transport to and from any geography in the world.

Through the new program, a courier person is dispatched at short notice to personally accompany the cargo item(s) as a passenger on a commercial flight to minimize the risk of loss or damage and to ensure the shortest transit time. The new product addresses customers in need of urgent courier service solutions for small and high-value shipments, the German company said Tuesday.

After an initial trial period, DB Schenker has set up an OBC service team that operates from three different continents to guarantee a 24/7 availability for OBC requests. Customers receive a quote within minutes at any time.

While being available for all types of shipments except dangerous goods, demand is especially high from major corporate customers in the automotive, electronics, high-end fashion, and healthcare industries, DB Schenker said. A maximum of transparency is provided via real-time tracking, inspired by the visibility known from e-commerce deliveries.

“With our new OBC service, we are taking air freight to new heights,” Thorsten Meincke, the company’s Global Board Member for Air & Ocean Freight, said in a release. “Whether urgent automotive parts need to be shipped from Germany to China to prevent a line stoppage, or a medical device from Canada is instantly needed in a hospital in South Africa – we are now able to take care of any unforeseeable and very short-term requirements of our customers. Through the new white glove service, we address new market opportunities for us as a global logistics solution provider.”