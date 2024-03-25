Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Bryce Watts to Service Center Manager

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 25, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Bryce Watts has been promoted to service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama.

Watts started his career at the Monroe service center in Louisiana as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound and outbound supervisor, inbound and outbound operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Since joining our team, Bryce has demonstrated his keen ability to lead leveraging Southeastern’s core values and meet the diverse needs of our customers in a timely, efficient manner,” said Mark Coggin, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We’re excited to witness how he will play a role in driving continuous, measurable improvement across all our operations in Montgomery.”

Watts is excited to relocate to Montgomery, Alabama and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 570 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

###

Media Contact:

Victoria Moore

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

vmoore@largemouthpr.com

(919) 417-8037