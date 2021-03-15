Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Chris Rich to Service Center Manager in Birmingham, Alabama

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 15, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Chris Rich has been promoted to service center manager in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rich has more than 16 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Tampa service center in Florida as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including front line leadership and operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Fort Myers, Florida.

“Chris is a dedicated leader who generates action by inspiring a shared vision,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His passion for culture and quality is reflected in his willingness to serve others and in the way that he leads. We look forward to the service leadership he will bring to the Birmingham service center.”

Rich, his wife, Nina, and their three children are excited to relocate to Birmingham, Alabama and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 480 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

