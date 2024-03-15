Southeastern Freight Lines appoints Chandler Klein to Service Center Manager in Birmingham, Alabama

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 13, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Chandler Klein has assumed the role of service center manager in Birmingham, Alabama.

Klein started his career at the Birmingham service center in Alabama as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound supervisor, outbound and breakbulk supervisor, outbound and breakbulk operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Chandler embodies Southeastern’s core values, consistently promotes our culture and devotes himself to delivering best-in-class service to our customers,” said Mark Coggin, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His sharp leadership qualities and expertise are undeniable, and the team in Birmingham will continue to thrive under his guidance.”

Klein and his wife, Hannah, are excited to return to Birmingham, Alabama and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 570 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

