Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Grant Griffith to Service Center Manager in Dothan, Alabama

LEXINGTON, S.C. (April 20, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Grant Griffith has been promoted to service center manager in Dothan, Alabama.

Griffith has more than six years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Greenville service center in South Carolina as a freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including administrator II, front line and operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Greenville.

“Grant has a proven reputation for building a positive culture and helping people succeed,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He has maintained a great track record since he joined the Southeastern team, and we look forward to the outstanding leadership skills he will bring to our great team in Dothan.”

Griffith, his wife, Kayla, and their children are excited to relocate to Dothan, Alabama and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

