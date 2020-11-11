Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Matt Andra to Service Center Manager in Mobile, Alabama

LEXINGTON, S.C. (November 11, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Matt Andra has been promoted to service center manager in Mobile, Alabama.

Andra has more than 13 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the West Atlanta service center in Georgia as a manager trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound supervisor, inbound operations manager, assistant service center manager, service center manager and, most recently, manager of claims prevention in West Atlanta.

“Matt has proven his outstanding leadership skills throughout every position he has worked at Southeastern,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “During his time in the field and in claims, he has helped lead substantial improvements in quality control, greatly benefiting the entire company.”

Andra, his wife, Kate, and their three-year-old daughter are excited to relocate to Mobile, Alabama and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 480 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

