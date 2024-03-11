Frazier showcases racking solutions

Pallet rack manufacturer Frazier Industrial Co.is highlighting several solutions during ongoing booth demonstrations at this week’s MODEX show in Atlanta. The demos feature strategies for maximizing space, improving throughput, increasing order picking efficiency, and decreasing labor costs with racking solutions that include its high-density, semi-automated Pallet Mole system; its worker friendly Ergo Deep pallet rack system; high-rise AS/RS systems; and more.
Frazier will also highlight its new Pallet Spacing System & Method patent, which it received for its work to ensure that racking systems are up-to-date with Factory Mutual (FM) Global and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) code regulations. Frazier’s patent accurately manages uniform spacing of 6 inches between each pallet placed along the length of the rack isle depth.
Visit Frazier at booth #B9404.