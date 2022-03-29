MODEX 2022

Modex 2022: Frazier’s wire screen increases rack safety, saves money

March 29, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
Structural steel pallet rack provider Frazier Industrial Co. offers a wire screen for its racking solutions. Released in 2020, the company’s wire screen design uses an internal flare “tuck-in”–style deck bed, as opposed to the industry-standard external flare style. 

The wire screen was created as a solution for users with industry-standard wire mesh deck designs on their racks. Customers were concerned about wires bending under the weight of products and being torn apart by fork trucks during loading. According to Frazier, the wire screen’s new “tuck-in” design immediately eliminates these risks to provide greater safety and reduces the need for frequent replacement of warped wire decks, providing significant savings in the long term. (Frazier Industrial Co., frazier.com)

