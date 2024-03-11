Modex 2024

Regal Rexnord Corp. showcases evolving face of sortation and conveyor technology

Check out the industrial powertrain manufacturer’s portfolio of products at B3013.

March 11, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Regal Rexnord Corp. is using this week’s Modex event to showcase how conveyor and sortation systems have evolved to work with robotic and other advanced technology solutions. 

One of the company’s engineers, Emmet Stiff, led an interactive session on Monday that discussed how motion-control technology can allow conveyors to present packages to a robot so that throughput is maximized.

The company will also be showcasing its conveyor and sortation systems at its booth (B3013) as well as its portfolio of bearings, gearing, and clutches and brakes. For example, the company will be providing demonstrations of its ModSort Divert and Transfer Module, which can sort multiple package types. It will also be displaying its System Plast brand of plastic conveyor chains, modular plastic belts, and conveying components. (Regal Rexnord, https://www.regalrexnord.com/)

 

 

