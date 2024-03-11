S&H Systems announces new EVP, hosts booth presentation

Systems integrator S&H Systems came into the Modex tradeshow this week fresh on the heels of announcing a new executive vice president of sales and marketing, David Bach. Bach is no newcomer to automated material handling, having already amassed 30 years in sales.

Bach plans to hit the ground running, hoping to expand S&H Systems’ market share by forging mutually beneficial partnerships and fostering a diverse client base.

According to the company, Bach has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and developing sales teams. In the past, he has managed an international sales team that served Fortune 500 clients across multiple retail and commercial industries: e-commerce, home improvement, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods packaging, and traditional retail.

In addition to meeting Bach at S&H Systems’ booth (B4312), Modex registrants can also attend a presentation on “When you need the right solution and the best value, a systems integrator delivers.” According to S&H Systems, the automation landscape for today’s warehouse, is expanding and includes many new and exciting options as well as a multitude of custom configurations. This presentation will emphasize the benefits of working with a solutions partner that knows how this new technology works together and how to add options for growth. (S&H Systems, https://www.shsystems.com/)