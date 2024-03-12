Kardex showcases new warehouse execution system

Showcasing its latest in automation software, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) manufacturer Kardex has introduced FulfillX—an innovative warehouse execution system designed specifically for AutoStore empowered by Kardex systems. According to the company, FulfillX takes the “unexpected surprises” out of go-live and allows new AutoStore systems to ramp-up faster and meet or exceed business cases in as little as 6 months.

AutoStore Partner Sales Manager, Matt Savoie said in a press release, “Kardex’s innovative FulfillX warehouse execution system is a great fit for AutoStore, enabling our market-leading warehouse automation systems to do more and exceeding our customers’ expectations of what is possible with cube storage. Being able to ramp up systems faster without any surprises provides reassurance and the confidence companies need to meet and exceed their business goals.”