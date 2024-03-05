Flux Power to Unveil New Battery Pack for Narrow Aisle Forklifts and End Rider/Center Rider Forklift

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that they will unveil its new second-generation lithium-ion battery pack for Class II narrow aisle forklifts and Class I 4-wheel counterbalance forklifts at MODEX 2024 in Hall C Booth C4085 at Georgia’s World Congress Center March 11-14.

The new modularly designed M36-G2 lithium-ion solution will help complete the full product line of the new G2-Series of battery packs. The innovative M36-G2 will offer 630 Ah and 840 Ah capacity options to bring more power and longer run times to warehouse operations employing Class II narrow aisle forklifts.

Flux Power will also showcase the new innovative X48-G2 lithium-ion battery pack for end rider and center rider forklifts. The X48-G2 will offer 630 Ah and 840 Ah capacity options for operations that rely on Class I 4-wheel counterbalance forklifts to withstand long, enduring shifts.

”The second-generation lithium-ion solutions will help companies solve a variety of existing performance challenges within their operations,” said Jim Rooney, VP of Engineering at Flux Power. “From wanting more energy efficiency to wanting power that will last multiple shifts, the M36-G2 and X48-G2 will be able to optimize any operation.”

Flux Power will showcase its complete product line at Booth C4085 in Hall C.

About MODEX 2024

MODEX is one of the largest manufacturing and supply chain events for the year. From education to new technology, MODEX allows attendees to connect, learn, and meet with new contacts and discover the latest trends in the industry. For more information visit www.modexshow.com.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Such forward-looking statements include impact of COVID-19 on Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its suppliers and supply chain; the development and success of new products, projected sales, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

