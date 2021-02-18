Power Meets Precision in New Toyota Forklift Narrow Aisle Solution

COLUMBUS, Ind. (January 6, 2021) — North America’s top-selling forklift manufacturer, Toyota Material Handling (TMH), recently introduced the company’s latest innovation to help customers maximize their storage capacity and efficiency. Designed for versatile and efficient dock-to-stock operation, the new Toyota Core Electric Turret Forklift combines high-capacity strength with narrow-aisle precision and agility.

“At Toyota, we’re always looking for ways to help customers optimize their operations for enhanced productivity and efficient space utilization. The new Toyota Core Electric Turret Forklift is designed to do just that,” said Tony Miller, TMH Senior Vice President of Operations and Engineering. “This innovative product allows customers to reduce their aisle widths, add more racks, and drastically increase the storage capacity and overall volume of their operations.”

The Toyota Core Electric Turret Forklift includes a number of key features that offer superior operability even in the narrowest of aisles. The Turret Forklift's swinging fork face allows loads to be handled to the left, right, and center of the forklift so that product can be stacked in racking without the need to turn. The Tri-lateral head attachment provides smooth and precise operation during travel and load handling, thanks to built-in components that reduce impact at the end of the swing stop.

The Toyota Core Electric Turret Forklift has a lift capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a maximum reach of nearly 20 feet. With the ability to maneuver in aisles as narrow as seven feet and the capability of stacking goods at a 90-degree angle, operators can easily manage the heavy loads in the most condensed storage facilities.

The Core Electric Turret Forklift utilizes a unique mast and turret attachment combination designed by Cascade Corporation and offers superior quality, durability, and reliability. Customers will benefit from the thoughtful design, which allows for fast and efficient service to help reduce downtime and lower the overall cost of ownership.

Learn more about Toyota Material Handling’s entire industry-leading lineup of forklifts including innovative solutions like the new Core Electric Turret Forklift, by visiting ToyotaForklift.com.

# # #

About Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling offers a full line of material handling products proudly assembled in the United States, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. For more information, visit ToyotaForklift.com.