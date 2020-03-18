Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

New Lithium-Ion Battery For 3 Wheel Forklifts - LiFT Pack L48

March 18, 2020
The LiFT Pack L48 lithium-ion battery is designed for the 3 wheel forklifts used in high-performance, narrow aisle warehouses. Offered in a 48 V, 400 Ah configuration, it delivers:
* High capacity, safe lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery (35.3” x 19.9” x 22.5”)
* No required maintenance
* Designed and built to meet UL standards
* Dedicated interlocked charge port (battery remains in the lift truck during charging - no removal required)

“One of the fastest-growing segments of lift equipment is the 3 wheel forklift,” said Andrew Carducci, Product Engineer. “With the launch of the LiFT Pack L48, we now have a lithium-ion solution to power this equipment with the benefits of no required maintenance and enhanced safety.”

https://www.fluxpower.com/3-wheel-forklift
