New Lithium-Ion Battery For 3 Wheel Forklifts - LiFT Pack L48

The LiFT Pack L48 lithium-ion battery is designed for the 3 wheel forklifts used in high-performance, narrow aisle warehouses. Offered in a 48 V, 400 Ah configuration, it delivers:

* High capacity, safe lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery (35.3” x 19.9” x 22.5”)

* No required maintenance

* Designed and built to meet UL standards

* Dedicated interlocked charge port (battery remains in the lift truck during charging - no removal required)



“One of the fastest-growing segments of lift equipment is the 3 wheel forklift,” said Andrew Carducci, Product Engineer. “With the launch of the LiFT Pack L48, we now have a lithium-ion solution to power this equipment with the benefits of no required maintenance and enhanced safety.”