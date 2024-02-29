Aaron Anderson Joins Dermody Properties as Vice President of Development for Southern California

Dermody Properties— a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector— has hired Aaron Anderson as Vice President of Development for Southern California.

Based in Orange County, Anderson will be responsible for providing due diligence, design, entitlement, budget and construction oversight for investment developments, including lease, build-to-suit and tenant improvement projects across Dermody Properties Southern California Region.

“Dermody Properties has made a tremendous impact in the region and continues to show its commitment to the community it serves,” said Anderson. “I am looking forward to joining Dermody Properties at a time of expansive growth where demand is strong for state-of-the-art industrial and logistics facilities in the Southern California Region.”

Prior to joining Dermody Properties, Anderson served as Senior Director of Development at Public Storage, where he was integral in delivering approximately 2.5 million square feet of warehouse and storage facility projects. Many of these projects involved brownfield development, redevelopment and extensive demolition components.

“Aaron’s 15-year history of success in the real estate sector, coupled with his deep knowledge of the Southern California region, will be an asset to Dermody Properties,” said Tim Walsh, Chief Investment Officer for Dermody Properties. “His involvement with high-profile projects, expertise in regional expansion and knowledge of market trends will provide invaluable insight as we continue to deliver innovative real estate solutions for our customers.”

Anderson holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics, with a specialization in Engineering, from the University of California, Irvine.

Dermody Properties Southern California region currently has three projects under construction and four Class A logistics properties available for lease, varying in size and location with ease of access to major highways. The available properties include LogistiCenter℠ at Ontario Ranch, LogistiCenter℠ at 55, Building 1, LogistiCenter℠ at 55, Building 2, and 3120 E. Mission Boulevard.



About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.