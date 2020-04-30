Dermody Properties Acquires Prime Logistics Real Estate in Southern California

ONTARIO, Calif. — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has acquired a logistics building at 3120 E. Mission Blvd. in Ontario. The building will be available for lease beginning July 1, 2020.

Centrally located in the city of Ontario, the 121,836-square-foot facility is strategically located within a few miles of major freeways including Interstate-10, Interstate-15 and State Route 60. The property is 2.25 miles from the Ontario International Airport and approximately 60 miles from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Dermody Properties has plans to renovate 3120 E. Mission Blvd. by enhancing the loading, upgrading the fire suppression system to ESFR and improving the aesthetic of both the interior and exterior of the building.

“This property’s premier location is one of its greatest assets and makes it ideal for distribution, manufacturing and e-commerce companies,” said Matt Mexia, Partner in Southern California for Dermody Properties. “There is a lot of potential for this property, either as a headquarters location with ample office space, or by downsizing the office area and converting it into an optimal distribution-ready facility.”

Dan de la Paz of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the sale.

Corporate neighbors to 3120 E. Mission Blvd. include UPS, Uline, Volkswagen and Smart Warehousing.

“The Inland Empire West is a highly sought-after market for distribution and e-commerce operations,” said Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Dermody Properties. “It follows our investment strategy across the country of focusing on Tier 1 markets that are extremely attractive to our customers.”

More information about 3120 E. Mission Blvd. is available on our website: https://dermody.com/region/southern-california-region/property/3120-e-mission-blvd/.

