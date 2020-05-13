Dermody Properties Acquires 172,445 Square Feet of Class A Logistics Real Estate

RICHMOND, Calif. — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has acquired Goodrick Logistics Center in Richmond, Calif., consisting of two Class A e-commerce and distribution facilities at 2589 and 2593 Goodrick Ave.

2589 Goodrick Avenue is currently available for lease and can accommodate one or three tenants ranging from 15,000 to 57,872 square feet. 2593 Goodrick Ave. is fully leased to an international mattress distributor.

“These buildings were developed to the highest institutional standards and in a location that offers access to the East Bay and the North Bay,” said George Condon, West Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “The available space is ideal for multiple users including regional and last-mile e-commerce distribution, retail, consumer products and durables, and manufacturers.”

Mark Detmer, Bo Mills and Ryan Sitov, all of JLL, represented Dermody Properties in the sale. Jason Ovadia, Patrick Metzger, Eddie Shuai and Mike Murray, also of JLL, will be the leasing agents for the property.

Located in the Bay Area’s industrial East Bay market, 2589 Goodrick Avenue was built in 2018 and is the only available newly constructed building smaller than 200,000 square feet in the East Bay. The building features a 24-foot clear height, 10 drive-in doors, 75’ by 65’ column spacing, LED warehouse lighting and an ESFR fire protection system.

The property is situated within 15 miles of the Port of Oakland, with immediate proximity to Richmond Parkway, Interstate-80 and Interstate-580.

“This availability at 2589 Goodrick Avenue offers a rare opportunity in this highly sought-after industrial market,” said Shelagh Danna, Vice President at Dermody Properties. “Its strategic and central location in the core of the Bay Area will be a significant advantage for companies in a broad range of established and emerging industries.”

Corporate neighbors of Goodrick Logistics Center include UPS, Whole Foods, Chevron, Safeway, Conoco Phillips and Costco Wholesale.

To learn more about 2589 Goodrick Ave., visit the property page on our website.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 89 million square feet of logistics space. In addition to its regional office and company headquarters in Reno, Nev., Dermody Properties has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and New Jersey. For more information visit www.Dermody.com.