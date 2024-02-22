C-LOG Looks Back on the Automation of its Fulfillment Center with TGW Logistics

(Marchtrenk, Austria, 22th February 2024) C-LOG optimized its intralogistics for the long term with the fulfillment center commissioned in 2020 in Poupry, roughly 20 kilometres north of Orléans. The centerpiece of the high-performance FlashPick® system consists of a shuttle warehouse with 60,000 storage locations, as well as ergonomic PickCenter One picking workstations. Automation made it possible to shorten lead times for online orders and boost productivity – not to mention the improved ergonomics for employees.

C-LOG was founded in 2002 by Roland Beaumanoir. The supply chain specialist with its network of ten fulfillment centers processes both B2B and B2C orders for the Groupe Beaumanoir, one of France's leading fashion companies. C-LOG processes 3.5 million online orders and dispatches 90 million items per year, from clothing to accessories to shoes.

REDUCED LEAD TIMES

For its center in Poupry, C-LOG put its trust in the experience and expertise of TGW Logistics as systems integrator. There were two main reasons behind the decision to invest in automating the e-commerce processes: the first was to drastically reduce lead times and delivery time for customers. And the second arose from considerations of efficiency: minimizing the number of manual operational steps and increasing productivity. Another positive effect was the long-term improvement of ergonomics for employees.

AUTOMATION AS THE ANSWER TO KEY CHALLENGES

"The choice of location allowed us to offer our customers shorter delivery times. If you order online by 7 p.m., you will receive your order the next day," raves Gwendal Buzulier, Director of Industrialization at C-LOG. "TGW Logistics accompanied us as a partner on our automation journey and delivered a high-performance, innovative solution that entirely satisfies our needs and expectations. Automation provided us with answers to the biggest challenges that we were facing.”