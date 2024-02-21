The Maritime Association of the Port of NY and NJ Announces 2024 Intl Maritime Hall of Fame Honorees

The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ) announces the 30th International Maritime Hall of Fame (IMHOF) award dinner will be held on May 15th at The Lighthouse, Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers in New York City. One of the industry’s most prestigious honors, the IMHOF Lookout Award is presented to visionaries who are shaping the future of maritime.

MAPONY/NJ Executive Director Stephen Lyman announces this year’s IMHOF inductees represent a cross-section of maritime trailblazers who have demonstrated leadership, vision and a commitment to advancing the maritime industry throughout their careers:

 Randy Booker, Chairman, Terminal Investment Corporation (TICO)

 Joseph S. Gregorio, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Pacific Crane Maintenance Company, LLC (PCMC)

 Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer, Hapag-Lloyd

 Mary Jo Muoio, Director of Customs and Trade, Amazon

 John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

“Only a select few are bestowed with this prestigious honor, a recognition reserved exclusively for those exceptional individuals who have left an indelible mark on our industry. Their professionalism, dedication, and relentless efforts have propelled every facet of the maritime industry sector forward, shaping its future and transforming it into what it is today—and what it will be tomorrow,” said Stephen Lyman, Executive Director at MAPONY/NJ. “The five honorees have undoubtedly earned their esteemed position within the industry and their induction into the 2024 International Maritime Hall of Fame.”

Randy Booker is the Chairman of Terminal Investment Corporation (TICO), a company founded by the Booker family in 1946. Initially a bus transportation company, TICO has since evolved under Mr. Booker's leadership. In the 1970s, he introduced a new model for leasing terminal tractors known as the TICO neutral pool turnkey equipment service model. TICO now manufactures specialized tractors for container movement and expanded into the retail market in 2008, making TICO a leading provider of specialized tractors.

Joseph S. Gregorio is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of PCMC and a 45-year veteran of the maritime industry. PCMC was founded in 1990 to provide quality intermodal equipment maintenance and repair services to the 10 largest shipping lines in the world. Mr. Gregorio has grown PCMC to the largest employer of ILWU mechanics on the West Coast. PCMC's subsidiary, PTSC, has also emerged as a prominent stevedore business, playing a crucial role in alleviating port congestion during the pandemic.

Rolf Habben Jansen has been serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Hapag-Lloyd since April 2014. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Damco from 2009 to 2014. Earlier in his career, he was with DHL, where he held multiple managerial roles, including the Head of Global Customer Solutions. Mr. Habben Jansen started his professional journey in the field of logistics and shipping at Royal Nedlloyd and then transitioned to the Swiss logistics company, Danzas.

Mary Jo Muoio has been serving as the Director of Customs and Trade at Amazon since March 2022. In this position, she leads development and deployment of Amazon-offered customs brokerage and strategic trade services. Prior to joining Amazon, she held the position of Senior Vice President of Trade Services at Geodis USA from 2006-2022. Before that, she served as the Senior Vice President of Barthco International, Inc. for 25 years. Ms. Muoio is also a licensed customs broker, passing the exam with the highest score in the nation.

John C. Wobensmith has been Chief Executive Officer of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited since March 2017, and President since December 2014. With over 25 years of experience in shipping and capital markets, he previously served as Genco’s Chief Financial Officer from 2005 to 2014. Additionally, he served as both President and CFO of Baltic Trading from 2010 to 2015, until its merger with Genco. Mr. Wobensmith spent the early part of his career in banking, including serving as Senior Vice President at American Marine Advisors, Inc., an investment bank focused on the shipping industry.

Tickets for the dinner are $675 each and tables of ten are $6,750. The dinner will include a pre- and post-event cocktail reception to congratulate the inductees and network with fellow industry leaders. Brand visibility opportunities are available through a variety of sponsorship and advertising options. To learn more, please visit www.nymaritime.org or contact IMHOF@nymaritime.org or 732-817-0400.