THE MARITIME ASSOCIATION OF THE PORT OF NY AND NJ HOSTING FREE VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION AND Q&A

Elizabeth, NJ, August 27, 2020—The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ) has announced that it will be hosting a two-part online panelist discussion addressing Marine Cargo Transportation in the Age of Covid-19. The program will feature two separate panel discussions and Q&A sessions; the first will take place on September 29, and the second on October 20.

“Connected to senior leaders throughout the supply chain, MAPONY/NJ is in the unique position to offer a program that provides both local and international perspectives on marine cargo transportation as the industry deals with challenges and solutions brought on by Covid-19,” said Michael J. DiVirgilio, President, MAPONY/NJ. “We are especially proud of our impressive roster of distinguished panelists, each of whom will undoubtedly provide valuable insight that will make this a must-see event.”

Moderated by Mr. DiVirgilio, both 90-minute online discussions feature an illustrious panel of notable industry experts followed by Q&A.

Part 1: September 29, 10:30 am EST

Topic: ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Cargo Flows & Forecasts for Future Cargo Trends’

The first part of this program will provide the opportunity for participants to hear directly from leading shippers and ocean carriers about the impact of COVID-19 on international commerce and the status of overseas manufacturing as well as what can be expected in international cargo transportation in the next six months.

Industry leaders participating in Part 1 panel discussion include:

• Allen Clifford – Executive Vice President, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

• Nick Fafoutis – Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, CMA CGM (America) LLC

• Bob Fredman – Director, Global Logistics, Big Lots Stores, Inc.

• Jonathan Gold – Vice President, Supply Chain & Customs Policy, National Retail Federation

• Sara Mayes – Chief Executive Officer, Gemini Shippers Group

• Uffe Ostergaard – President, Hapag-Lloyd (America) LLC

Part 2: October 20, 10:30 am EST

Topic: ‘Creative Solutions for the Operational Challenges Brought on by COVID-19’

The second part of this program will provide the opportunity for participants to hear directly from leading marine terminal operators, intermodal equipment providers, warehouse providers, motor carriers and port administrators who have answered the challenges of business operations in the age of COVID-19 and their plans for the future.

Industry leaders participating in Part 2 panel discussion include:

• John Atkins – President, Global Container Terminals USA

• Val T. Noel – Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer, TRAC Intermodal

• James Overley – Chief Executive Officer, East Coast Warehouse & Distribution

• Sam Ruda – Director, Port Department, Port Authority of NY&NJ

• Lisa Yakomin – President, The Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers

“The dramatic changes that have disrupted the industry have caused the entire maritime community to pivot. We at MAPONY/NJ are excited to offer this program to provide a better understanding of the actions that transpired within the supply chain as a result of COVID-19, and what we as an industry can expect for the remainder of the year and into early 2021,” said Mr. DiVirgilio. “This is an opportunity to learn about best practices directly from prominent experts.”

Further, this engaging and enlightening two-part program will enable the community to better navigate the current challenging horizon as well as drive conversations among all stakeholders during this extraordinary time.

Advanced registration for the free online program is required. Those interested in receiving more information about the program and available sponsorship opportunities should contact Ed Kelly, Executive Director of MAPONY/NJ, themaritimeassoc@erols.com.

About the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey:

Since 1873, Maritime Association of the Port of New York/New Jersey has been the primary voice for the commercial maritime industry for our great Port. It was initially organized as a Marine Exchange to monitor vessel arrival/departure/berthing information and to share vital information about maritime operations in the port. While it still performs the functions of a Marine Exchange, its mission has expanded so that it is now the primary advocate for the commercial maritime industry in the port, and also performs as a trade association representing our over 500 paid members to ensure the safety of navigation, the security of marine assets, the sustainability of the marine environment, and the competitiveness of the marine services.